Mail scatters across I-40 after USPS truck drops several crates

DURHAM, N.C. — Mail was scattered across Interstate 40 in Durham, causing a backup on Monday morning after a USPS truck dropped several crates.

The Durham Police Department responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. at Page Road near mile marker 282.

Police said another vehicle had hit one of the dropped crates. No injuries were reported.

The United States Postal Service recovered the dropped mail, WTVD reported. The mail is being taken to a postal processing center and will be reprocessed and delivered, officials said.

Officials said recipients of the fallen mail can expect to get their mail on Tuesday. No packages were involved in the drop.

“We thank local authorities for their quick assistance as we recover the mail. We are grateful that the contract driver was not injured,” USPS said in a statement to WTVD. “The Postal Service places a high priority on the security of the mail, and we apologize for any inconvenience that this incident may have caused. Customers with questions should contact 1-800-ASK-USPS.”

WATCH: NASCAR racing team owner dies in Huntersville crash

NASCAR racing team owner dies in Huntersville crash

©2025 Cox Media Group