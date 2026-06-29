Motorcyclist killed in Rock Hill crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Rock Hill Saturday evening.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, it happened around 7:45 p.m. on Albright Road, near Midvale Avenue.

Police say the crash involved a Toyota Camry.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver of the motorcycle was found to have serious injuries. The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, died on scene.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash. It’s not clear if anyone will be charged.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group