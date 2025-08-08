Motorists advised to use alternate routes due to construction in Indian Land

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — A significant traffic pattern change has been implemented at the intersection of U.S. Highway 521 and Possum Hollow Road in Indian Land due to ongoing construction related to the Exchange at Indian Land and Costco development projects, county officials stated in a Facebook post.

Northbound traffic on U.S. 521 will no longer be able to turn onto Possum Hollow Road, and vehicles traveling on Possum Hollow Road will not be able to turn left onto U.S. 521 to head northbound. These changes are part of the efforts to accommodate construction activities in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise caution when traveling through the area. The construction projects are expected to bring significant development to Indian Land, but they also require adjustments to existing traffic patterns to ensure safety and efficiency.

“Lancaster County appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as work continues to improve local infrastructure,” officials said.

As construction progresses, motorists are advised to remain vigilant and plan their routes accordingly to avoid potential delays and ensure smooth travel.

