Mount Holly developer scales back housing project after rezoning setbacks

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A property owner near Mount Holly is scaling back plans for new development.

According to reports from the Gaston Gazette, Tom Springs owns land at the corner of Rankin Avenue and West Catawba Avenue.

After years of failed attempts to rezone his land, he will now move forward with a project that aligns with current zoning codes.

The new plan will include about 202 homes, which is 50 fewer than originally proposed.

The smaller development means fewer amenities and lower property taxes for the county.

