Indian Land residents voice concerns over renewed development project

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Residents of Indian Land are expressing concern over renewed activity on a large plot of land near Highway 160 and Barberville Road, where a development project they believed was halted is now underway.

The project, which includes plans for retail spaces, offices, and a Montessori school, was previously opposed by neighbors due to concerns about increased traffic and its impact on the community.

“On Friday, the bulldozers and trucks came through to clear out the land,” said Jeannine Clifton, a neighbor from the Overlook at Barber Rock. “The first thing that came to our mind was what are they developing?”

Clifton and other residents discovered plans for the development on the Moody Group Commercial Real Estate website, which showed the same proposal they thought had been rejected last year.

Lancaster County officials confirmed that the land has been commercially zoned since 2019, and this zoning has not changed.

The county encourages communication between the developer and the neighbors and has offered to facilitate discussions.

Clifton expressed frustration over the lack of communication about the project’s progress, noting that even their councilman was not informed of the recent developments.

As the development proceeds, residents remain concerned about the potential impact on their community, particularly regarding traffic and neighborhood access.

