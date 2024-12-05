Local

Mountain area schools closed due to winter weather

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — Some mountain area schools will be closed on Thursday due to winter weather.

Ashe County schools announced they would be closed for students and staff due to high winds and downed trees in the area.

Watauga County schools also announced they would be closed due to widespread power outages.

The district will, however, allow Thursday to be an optional workday for teachers. However, they must report on a two-hour delay.

Avery County schools announced they would be closed and would be operating on a teacher workday as well.

