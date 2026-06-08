‘Much above fair market’: Neighbors say mobile home lot rent has become unaffordable

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Neighbors in a mobile home park say they are now paying hundreds of dollars more each month just to rent their lots.

A petition drive already has dozens of signatures from folks who live at Idelwild Acres in Burke County. Many of the people there own their homes, but they say they can’t afford the steep price increase for the land it sits on.

Julia Hughes showed Channel 9’s Dave Faherty the signatures on the petition drive at Idlewild Acres mobile home park. She recently got a notice that her lot rental would be going up to $700 a month on August 1.

“And they want to go up on my lot … just my lot, not my trailer. I own my trailer, they want to go up on my lot $700. And they don’t furnish nothing,” Hughes said.

Hughes and other neighbors say the lot rental does not cover yard maintenance, water, or trash pickup.

One man, who asked we not show his face, says they used to pay less than $100 a month three years ago.

“I’m retired. They’re right at 50% of my retirement right now and I’ve had to deny my Medicare just to buy groceries,” that neighbor said.

We reached out to Valleo Residential, which manages Idlewild Acres and 56 other communities across the southeast, according to its website.

On its Facebook page, the company says, “With a wide selection of affordable mobile homes for sale and homes for rent in select North Carolina communities, we’re here to help you find a place you’ll love to call home.”

Heaven Kirk is a single mother, and she has fought the increases. She said she doesn’t believe people here can afford it.

“We don’t have lawn care. We pay our own trash and we pay our own water, so we’re already paying much above fair market value,” Kirk said.

The residents say they’ve also reached out to a local attorney. They plan on taking their petition drive to the management company here and hope it will make a difference.

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