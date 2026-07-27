Investigation continues after 2 shot on I-77 in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Two people were shot on I-77 South at the Brawley School Road Exit in Mooresville in what appears to be a driving-related shooting Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the town of Mooresville said one of the victims was transported to a local hospital and one was ultimately airlifted to Charlotte.

“We do not have credible information on the suspect vehicle at this time, but it is an active investigation and more information will be shared when available,” the spokesperson told Channel 9 in an email around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.

Based on video from North Carolina Department of Transportation cameras, the shooting appears to have occurred at the beginning of the Exit 35 off-ramp in the I-77 southbound lanes.

Police in Mooresville blocked all lanes of Interstate 77 South for a time, but the road is now open.

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