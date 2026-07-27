Former McBee police chiefs surrender amid ticket quota corruption probe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — Former McBee Police Chiefs Tim Knight and Mike Irvin, along with former officer Greg Block, surrendered to the Chesterfield County Detention Center today.

They face charges of misconduct and conspiracy, accused of pressuring officers to issue traffic tickets to generate money for equipment and to pay off $178,000 in town loans.

State investigators initiated their probe into the alleged misconduct in 2023, following reports from McBee police officers. These officers told state police they were under constant pressure to meet high traffic ticket quotas.

The charges assert that the former chiefs and officer collaborated with the Mayor of McBee to impose fines and write tickets, specifically to generate funds for town loans and equipment purchases.

Court documents provide specific details, including text messages exchanged between the Mayor and former Chief Irvin.

One message reportedly stated, “It will take 12 tickets per month from six officers to buy a new car and equip the car and officer. Will you be able to do that?”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, known as SLED, interviewed officers who reported being required to write 10-tickets a day as part of a quota system.

Each of the individuals who surrendered today was granted a $10,000 bond and is currently home.

James Hick, a driver, commented on the situation, stating, “I know my old town’s got that get money somehow, but they ain’t sense in overdoing.”

Former officer Block also faces separate and unrelated charges from a previous case that emerged last year. Block was accused of misconduct in that instance for allegedly providing false or misleading information to the Department of Social Services.

Prosecutors in the earlier case allege Block did not take a child for further medical treatment after a doctor identified injuries consistent with sexual abuse and reportedly discouraged DSS involvement. He was suspended without pay following those allegations.

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