Multi-car crash hospitalizes 4 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Four people were taken to the hospital after several cars were involved in a crash in northwest Charlotte.

Around 6 a.m., MEDIC responded to the accident on the Inbound Brookshire Freeway near I-85.

Two of the injured suffered serious injuries, and the other two were transported with minor injuries.

Channel 9′s photographer at the scene saw several cars damaged and a heavy CMPD presence directing traffic.

According to our photographer, traffic on inbound Brookshire was diverted onto I-85 North as police investigated.

