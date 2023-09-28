Multi-million dollar expansion project bringing several jobs to Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple jobs are coming to Union County, according to our partners at the Charlotte Business Journal.
Heavy-duty trailer manufacturer SteelPoint recently announced a $35 million expansion project.
The company plans to construct a new production building at its current site in Stallings, the Charlotte Business Journal reports.
SteelPoint also plans to add 25 additional jobs, each paying $25 per hour.
According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the manufacturer expects the new facility to be completed by the end of 2024.
