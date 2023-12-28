Murdaugh family’s former Moselle property up for auction

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The home where the Murdaugh murders happened is set to be auctioned off.

The Moselle Estate house and 21 acres of land in Colleton County will be up for an auction online on Feb. 15.

Bidding starts at $1.1 million. The listing says the property is “exceptional for hosting.”

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of killing his wife and one of his sons at the dog kennels on the property.

The estate was sold once in March for $2.6 million, and everything inside the house was auctioned off.

