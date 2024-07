CHARLOTTE — A murder and rape suspect who got out of jail on a $50,000 will be back in court next week.

Raphael Wright is accused of raping a woman and shooting her last month at the Econo Lodge on Glenwood Drive, police said.

Channel 9 learned on Friday that prosecutors filed a motion asking a judge to revoke his bond.

Channel 9 will be at Wright’s hearing Tuesday, and we will let you know what the judge decides.

