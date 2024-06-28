Man charged with rape, murder in west Charlotte shooting, court documents say

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred in west Charlotte earlier this month.

According to court documents, Raphael Wright has been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree forcible rape.

Police say he killed Michelle Schechter, 27, on June 16th.



Judge Jennifer Fleet gave him a $50,000 secured bond this morning.



These charges stem from the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Michelle Lynn Schechter on June 16.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the shooting occurred on Glenwood Drive, near I-85.

Schechter was then taken to an area hospital, where she later died, according to police.

According to court documents, Wright has been given a $50,000 bond but is still in jail.

Channel 9 has reached out to the police for more details.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

