Name to be chosen for newest CMS elementary school

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members will vote Tuesday to give the district’s newest elementary school a name.

Staff recommended the board name the school Knights View Elementary School. The district says the students who attend will be future Ardrey Kell Knights.

The other two names under consideration are Magnolia Grove Elementary and Meadowbrook Elementary.

The new building is a relief school for Elon Park Elementary School.

The opening of the 45-classroom school was delayed by a year due to construction and permit issues, the district announced last year. Now, it’s scheduled to open in time for the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

