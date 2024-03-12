Local

Name to be chosen for newest CMS elementary school

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE - Classroom

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board members will vote Tuesday to give the district’s newest elementary school a name.

Staff recommended the board name the school Knights View Elementary School. The district says the students who attend will be future Ardrey Kell Knights.

PREVIOUS: CMS delays opening of new school meant to ease overcrowding

The other two names under consideration are Magnolia Grove Elementary and Meadowbrook Elementary.

The new building is a relief school for Elon Park Elementary School.

The opening of the 45-classroom school was delayed by a year due to construction and permit issues, the district announced last year. Now, it’s scheduled to open in time for the 2024 to 2025 academic year.

(WATCH BELOW: CMS chooses ‘Ballantyne Ridge’ for new south Charlotte school name)

CMS chooses ‘Ballantyne Ridge’ for new south Charlotte school name

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read