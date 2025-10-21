Narcotics detectives seize 84 pounds of marijuana in Statesville operation

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Narcotics detectives with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office have seized over 84 pounds of marijuana and multiple firearms following a surveillance operation in Statesville.

The operation, which took place on Delight Loop, was initiated after detectives received an anonymous tip about suspected narcotics trafficking.

On October 16, detectives observed suspicious activity involving two vehicles delivering large packages to the residence.

“This case is another example of how proactive investigation and teamwork lead to significant drug seizures and safer communities,” said Sheriff Darren E. Campbell.

After the vehicles left the residence, the ICSO Interstate Criminal Enforcement Team conducted traffic stops on both vehicles. The occupants, identified as Jiemi Lin and Hanmei Lin from Oklahoma, were found with over 50 pounds of marijuana and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Following these discoveries, detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence at 226 Delight Loop. The search uncovered an additional 34 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, and more cash. Tonia Carney, who was present at the residence, was arrested without incident.

In the days following the search, detectives arrested Frederick Carney and Trequan Dulin, who were connected to the operation.

The investigation remains active, with detectives continuing to process evidence and collaborate with state and federal partners.

