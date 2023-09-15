NASCAR driver likely to have suspension lifted, officials say

A sports DEI group recommended that NASCAR driver Noah Gragson be reinstated after his months-long suspension.

On Tuesday, a NASCAR spokesperson said “Noah Gragson has completed diversity and inclusion training with our partners at RISE,” and that group recommended his reinstatement, restoring his member privileges.

NASCAR officials suspended Gragson in August for liking a meme on social media that featured a photo of George Floyd’s face.

They said the action violated the member conduct section of the NASCAR Rule Book. He was also suspended from his Legacy Motor Club team for the same actions.

Gragson released a statement on social media when the DEI group released their recommendation that his suspension be lifted.

Legacy MC announced on Sept. 6 that John Huner Memecheck, an Xfinity Series driver, will take over the No. 42 team, which Gragson drove for before he was released from the group.

