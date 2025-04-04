NASCAR driver’s company eyes expansion

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing has won incentives for an expansion in Iredell County.

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners on April 1 approved a grant for a $23 million expansion proposed by the Statesville company. County documents state that a decision is expected this month on the expansion, which would begin this quarter if it moves forward.

Keselowski Advanced Manufacturing, or KAM, focuses on 3D printing and computer numerical control (CNC) machining for the defense, aerospace, commercial space and energy sectors. The company was founded by former NASCAR Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Panthers hiking ticket prices for third year in a row)

Panthers hiking ticket prices for third year in a row

©2025 Cox Media Group