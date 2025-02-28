National Pediatric Health Group joins debate over schools being built near Silfab Solar in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — Parents in Fort Mill who are pushing back against plans to open two schools near manufacturing plant company Silfab are rejoicing as a national pediatric health group is getting involved in the debate.

Flint Hill Elementary School will open this fall and sits about a quarter mile from Silfab Solar. This week, the Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Unit wrote a letter to Fort Mill Schools, urging them to conduct a third-party evaluation into the potential health and safety impacts posed by Silfab being so close to the school.

A spokesperson from Fort Mill Schools said the following: “We are currently reviewing the information provided. I do not have any further information to share at this time.”

Silfab sent a statement of their own, which can be read below:

“We are pleased to see the SE PEHSU is supported by the EPA and provides EPA guidelines. Silfab Solar received approval of our Risk Management Plan from the EPA on October 5, 2024 and uses third parties for approval. We will continue to deliver on our promise of maintaining open dialogue with the community, local and state officials, and regulatory agencies. This includes working collaboratively with Fort Mill Schools. Silfab Solar puts our workers’ and neighbors’ health and safety above all else.”

