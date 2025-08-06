National winemaker looking to expand operations in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker, producing everything from High Noon to André, could expand in our area.

E and J Gallo Winery opened its production and distribution center in Chester County in 2022.

On Wednesday, South Carolina reporter Tina Terry learned the company is looking to create more jobs

The company that produces mainly spirits has already hired about 375 people from the surrounding area. That number could soar if they expand here.

Mina Nixon has felt the impact of the ‘new’ E and J Gallo Winery.

“They have a short lunch, they come in, we take care of them, they take care of us,” Nixon said.

Nixon owns the wagon wheel restaurant in Fort Lawn. She and some of her customers told us they are excited about the jobs the company has created for people in Lancaster and Chester counties.

Neighbors say it was a relief after older manufacturing companies closed their doors here.

Gallo opened its new production facility and distribution center in Fort Lawn, near the Lancaster/Chester county line in 2022.

On Wednesday, a vice president for the company said the local plant that produces mainly spirits is just in phase one and has a lot of room to grow.

“We’re 375 now. If we were to add two other manufacturing lines...if we add two more lines and complete phase one is close to 500,” said Stein Edwards, VP of Eastern Operations.

He didn’t give a timeline for the completion of phase one, but local economic leaders expect the company’s future growth to continue to reshape the area.

“Good jobs mean people are getting paid better, they can own homes. They have more disposable income to go to those stores that are coming,” he said.

That’s something people who have lived in the area for years yearn for.

“We need somewhere to shop, that way we ain’t got to go all the way to Fort Mill or to Charlotte,” said Latonia Gaston.

Gallo sits on 600 acres of land. After completing phase one, it could expand even further in the years to come.

(VIDEO: Chester County school board expands proposed bond)

Chester County school board expands proposed bond

©2025 Cox Media Group