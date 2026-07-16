NBA vet’s Lake Norman home flies off market for $6M

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Lake Norman mansion of NBA veteran Nicolas Batum sold after a month on the market, garnering its full asking price.

The Nantz Road property in Cornelius sold June 30 for $6 million. It hit the market May 29, with an offer coming in just two days later and putting the home under contract, said listing broker Michelle Rhyne of Premier Sothebys International Realty.

Rhyne attributed the home selling so quickly to several factors, including the seller following advice on how to properly prepare the property for the market as well as it being presented correctly.

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