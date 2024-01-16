NC addresses how AI can be used in schools, pushes to ‘infuse’ in all grades

CHARLOTTE — Private and public groups have had to learn how artificial intelligence can be helpful -- and harmful -- to organizations.

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction became the fourth state education department in the United States to release guidelines on how artificial intelligence should be used in schools.

“Generative artificial intelligence is playing a growing and significant role in our society. At NCDPI, we’re committed to preparing our students both to meet the challenges of this rapidly changing technology and become innovators in the field of computer science,” said State Superintendent Catherine Truitt. “We also believe that, when implemented thoughtfully and responsibly, generative AI has the power to revolutionize student learning and better prepare North Carolina’s students for the jobs of tomorrow.”

The guidelines recommend AI literacy be “infused” into all grade levels and curriculum areas, stressing how the state believes it is important it is to incorporate AI as a learning tool.

The NCDPI worked with an AI education organziation to develop a framework on how schools can use AI responsibly, and it uses the acronym EVERY:

Evaluate the first output provided by AI to see if it fulfill your need

Verify facts and figures using reliable sources

Edit your prompt and ask follow up questions

Revise the results if needed -- the first output shouldn't be the last

You are responsible for what you create with AI

According to the World Economic Forum’s “Future of Jobs Report 2023,” AI and machine learning specialists will be the fastest-growing occupation in the next five years, and 75% of companies plan to implement generative AI by 2027.

