Scammers use AI to deceive senior citizens

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam that uses artificial intelligence to target senior citizens by mimicking the voices of their grandchildren or children.

“Victims are fooled into believing their loved one was arrested,” CMPD posted on social media.

Scam Alert! Please be aware of a phone scam using artificial intelligence that's on the rise. Scammers use AI to target the elderly by mimicking the voice of a grandchild or child. Victims are fooled into believing their loved one was arrested. pic.twitter.com/hefpNGG1Ve — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 13, 2023

The scammers ask their victims for bail money and to send a courier to pick up money.

