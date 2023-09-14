Local

Scammers use AI to deceive senior citizens

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is warning the public about a phone scam that uses artificial intelligence to target senior citizens by mimicking the voices of their grandchildren or children.

“Victims are fooled into believing their loved one was arrested,” CMPD posted on social media.

The scammers ask their victims for bail money and to send a courier to pick up money.

