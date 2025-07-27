NC Airport evaluates proposal for early morning alcohol sales

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh-Durham International Airport is considering allowing alcohol sales to begin as early as 4:30 a.m.

Currently, passengers at RDU cannot purchase alcohol until 7 a.m., but the airport authority is evaluating a proposal to change this policy.

A memo obtained by Channel 9 suggests that starting alcohol sales earlier could increase business revenue, improve customer service, and help concessionaires staff early morning shifts more easily due to increased tip income.

The airport said passengers have expressed a desire for earlier alcohol service and often wait for the 7 a.m. start time to purchase drinks.

According to the memo, some customers are known to count down to the hour when alcohol sales begin.

No decision has been made yet on whether the proposal to start alcohol sales at 4:30 a.m. will be approved.

