NC arts groups face uncertainty over grant funding

CHARLOTTE — Changes to grant programs and funding priorities are prompting arts organizations across North Carolina to reassess their long-term planning.

Congress rejected the Trump administration’s proposal to eliminate the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) this year, preserving the agency’s $207 million budget for fiscal year 2026. But the agency eliminated its Challenge America grant program for fiscal year 2026 and shifted grant priorities toward projects tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary. That move left many arts organizations waiting to see how future funding opportunities may evolve.

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