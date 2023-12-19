NC Board of Elections to consider complaint regarding Trump on ballot 

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Board of Elections will be considering a complaint today that challenges former President Donald Trump’s ability to be on the ballot because of his actions on the day of the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The complaint, written to the board by a voter in Sandy Ridge, said the former president is not qualified for the North Carolina Republican Party’s primary election.

It cites the 14th Amendment, which states that for someone to hold the office of president, they “must not have engaged in an insurrection against the constitution after previously taking an oath to support the constitution as an officer of the U.S.”

