NC civil rights leader reacts to Supreme Court ruling that delayed Louisiana primary

SALISBURY, N.C. — Louisiana’s Gov. Jeff Landry has delayed the state’s May primary following a Supreme Court ruling on the Voting Rights Act.

The decision struck down a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana, impacting how race can be a factor in creating voting districts.

The delayed primary directly affects New Orleans, one of the state’s two majority-Black congressional districts, where Rep. Troy Carter is currently up for re-election.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on the Voting Rights Act challenges a precedent that previously facilitated the creation of a significant Black congressional delegation.

Civil rights activist Dee Dee Wright, from Salisbury, began her fight for civil rights at 15 years old and expressed disappointment regarding the recent Supreme Court decision.

Wright has marched with the late Rev. Jesse Jackson in successful campaigns to overturn Jim Crow laws and protect protestors.

“Really wasn’t surprised. I knew that it was coming,” Wright said, acknowledging the consistent challenges to the 1965 Supreme Court decision on the Voting Rights Act. “I’m a bit disappointed that we’ve come a long way.”

Gov. Landry, a Republican from Louisiana, stated his view on the court’s decision.

“I think this whole race-baiting, race issue on redistricting has been put to bed finally once and for all,” Landry said.

The ruling comes amid ongoing redistricting battles across the country. Some believe North Carolina’s first congressional district, currently represented by Rep. Don Davis in the eastern part of the state, may be the next target.

Despite the ruling, Wright maintains that significant changes will not be reversed.

“Having been in jail for 5, 6 times, protesting, I see the change, and I don’t think those things will be rolled back,” Wright said.

She also believes that one court decision does not define the entire nation. “One supreme court decision does not make a country.”

Wright emphasized the need for continued advocacy. Supporters of fair representation for Black people must develop new strategies and persist in their efforts.

“We have to continue to work to be at the table and not be on the menu,” Wright said.

North Carolina Congressman Tim Moore said it is beneficial that the portion of the Voting Rights Act was struck down.

Moore said Democrats misused it for votes, and he believes Black Republicans can represent the Black community.

Supporters of fair representation for Black people are now tasked with finding a new strategy to continue their fight.

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