Union County nonprofit leaders charged in $250K retail theft scheme

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County deputies say they have uncovered an organized retail theft ring and arrested two people who run a local nonprofit.

Investigators arrested Deanna Morzinski and Luis Ospina after receiving a tip from law enforcement in another state.

According to deputies, the pair recruited people across the country to steal merchandise from retail stores, then had the stolen items shipped to them.

Investigators said the suspects then resold the merchandise for profit.

During the investigation, deputies searched the suspects’ properties and businesses, where they say they found $250,000 worth of stolen goods.

Officials also confirmed the two operate a nonprofit called Keystep, which—according to its website—supports teens aging out of foster care.

The investigation is ongoing.

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