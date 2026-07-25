NC Community College System names fifth new president in a decade

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Community College System has named Monty Sullivan as president.

Sullivan led the Louisiana Community and Technical College System for 12 years prior to his retirement in January. He also served as a community college president and held senior leadership roles in the Virginia Community College System. All told, he has more than three decades of experience in higher education and workforce development experience.

Sullivan succeeds Jeff Cox, who retired from the post last month, concluding a three-year run as system president.

This marks the latest change for the State Board of Community Colleges, the governing board that oversees the system. The position of president has experienced significant turnover in the past decade.

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