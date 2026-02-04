NC Elections Board removes GOP Senate candidate from ballot count

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina State Board of Elections is removing a Republican U.S. Senate candidate from the ballot.

A voter challenged Margot Dupre’s residency after she listed her address as a Charlotte UPS store mailbox.

Dupre told the board she lives in a Glamper, and she travels the state in it. The board found she hasn’t established residency.

Her name will stay on the ballot, but votes for her in the primary will not count.

