NC Gov. Roy Cooper addresses potential VP nod

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For the first time, we’re hearing from North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper since his name was floated as a potential vice presidential nominee. He’s on the short list for the ticket with presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday, Channel 9′s government Reporter Joe Bruno went to Winston-Salem and questioned Cooper about his possible move to Washington.

Gov. Cooper has never lost a race. In a few weeks, he may find himself in his toughest one yet: A race for president on Vice President Kamala Harris’ ticket.

Cooper was holding an event targeting relief for medical debt on Tuesday. It was the first time he had appeared in public since being linked to Vice President Kamala Harris as a potential running mate.

“I think one thing hospitals would tell you is they want to be unburdened,” Cooper said.

It’s a topic Harris just so happened to champion last month.

Cooper is now one of a handful of Democrats being vetted to be on her ticket.

“I want her to get the very best person she can get as vice president,” he said.

But the governor declined to comment on reports he could be that person. He said he wants the focus to be on the vice president and she deserves time to decide who she wants.

“I appreciate people thinking of me that way but like I say, this is the time for us to be supporting Kamala Harris, putting her in the spotlight,” he said. “I think she is doing this process in the background. I respect that process and I know she’ll end up with a great pick.”

But the two-term outgoing governor did give a preview of what his message would be on a campaign stage, touting the vice president’s accomplishments and going after her opponent, former President Donald Trump.

“I think that is a message that resounds not only in North Carolina but across the nation,” Cooper said.

The governor has been a loyal ally of the vice president. The two served as attorneys general together.

He said he spoke to Harris and President Biden on Sunday.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump will be in Charlotte on Wednesday for a rally that starts at 6 p.m.

Later, President Biden will address the nation from the White House about why he ended his campaign for re-election. Watch ABC’s Special Report at 8 p.m.

