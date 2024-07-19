Local

Donald Trump announces campaign rally in Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Election 2024 RNC Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures during the final day of the Republican National Convention Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

CHARLOTTE — Former president Donald Trump will be campaigning in Charlotte a week after he was officially named the Republican nominee for November’s presidential election.

Trump will be in Charlotte on Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum. The rally starts at 6 p.m. but doors open at 2 p.m.

Traffic delays will be likely throughout the city on Wednesday before and after the rally.

Trump was last in Charlotte when he attended the Coca-Cola 600 in late May.

Wednesday’s event is one of the first rallies Trump is hosting since an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

You can sign up to get tickets to the rally at this link.

