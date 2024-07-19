Donald Trump announces campaign rally in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Former president Donald Trump will be campaigning in Charlotte a week after he was officially named the Republican nominee for November’s presidential election.

Trump will be in Charlotte on Wednesday at Bojangles Coliseum. The rally starts at 6 p.m. but doors open at 2 p.m.

Traffic delays will be likely throughout the city on Wednesday before and after the rally.

Trump was last in Charlotte when he attended the Coca-Cola 600 in late May.

Wednesday’s event is one of the first rallies Trump is hosting since an attempted assassination during a rally in Pennsylvania last weekend.

You can sign up to get tickets to the rally at this link.

(VIDEO: RNC Night 4: Donald Trump, Hulk Hogan and Annette Albright speak)

