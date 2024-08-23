NC high school athlete files lawsuit over NIL ban

RALEIGH — A high school football player filed a lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Education over an NIL ban, which prohibits public school athletes from making money on their name, image, and likeness.

The lawsuit is on behalf of a player in Greensboro listed as a top recruit, sources told Channel 9′s Scott Wickersham.

Lawyers say the athlete was harmed “by unlawfully restricting his right to freely use his NIL, which he and he alone owns, thereby jeopardizing his ability to capitalize on life-changing opportunities currently available to him and provide himself and his family with financial security.”

The lawsuit is seeking a preliminary and permanent injunction on the ban.

Wickersham has been reporting on this since the ban took effect in North Carolina.

Private school athletes are not banned from making NIL deals, which many think is unfair.

>>Click here for the lawsuit.

VIDEO: Could NIL be legalized for NC public high school athletes?

Could NIL be legalized for NC public high school athletes?

©2024 Cox Media Group