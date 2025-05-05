Witnesses say truck was shot at by motorcyclists in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. — Neighbors in Lenoir are on edge after multiple gunshots were fired into a pickup truck over the weekend.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty learned it happened on Highway 321, where the truck eventually crashed.

Neighbors told Faherty they believe a biker gang was involved. Police are investigating whether or not that’s the case, but they say they have a lot of unanswered questions.

Police did confirm that the vehicle was hit twice after someone fired shots. A viewer shared a video of the truck moments after it was hit by gunfire, and two bikers are seen behind it.

Neighbors told us those shots were fired by members of the Outlaws. Police haven’t made an arrest.

One witness saw the shooting as she was traveling with friends.

“Not that many people got hurt, but at the same time, you’re putting everybody’s life at risk all over everything, just drama,” said Makayla Coffey.

Faherty went to the Outlaws clubhouse north of Lenoir Monday, but no one was there.

>>We’re working on getting more details on this story. Watch Channel 9 at 5 p.m. for the latest.

(VIDEO: Couple faces rising medical bills after motorcycle crash)

Couple faces rising medical bills after motorcycle crash

©2025 Cox Media Group