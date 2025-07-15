NC mom advocates for pediatric organ donations

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — An Asheville mother is raising awareness about pediatric organ donation as her six-year-old son waits for a life-saving lung transplant.

Perry Wilson, who has been on the lung transplant list since March, is being treated for Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, a rare condition affecting his lungs and skin.

“There is a person in the room with him 24 hours a day, seven days a week monitoring that machine to make sure something doesn’t happen,” Perry’s mother, Mindy Wilson, said. “So, if he does not get a lung transplant in time, he will die.”

Perry is currently receiving treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where his condition is being closely monitored.

The Asheville community has rallied around the Wilson family, providing support through various fundraisers.

While Perry continues to receive treatment, his family remains hopeful for a successful transplant, emphasizing the critical importance of organ donation.

