Carolina Strong: Mrs. North Carolina supports pediatric heart patients with nonprofit

CHARLOTTE — The 2025 Mrs. North Carolina is a Charlotte local, and she’s using her platform to raise awareness for pediatric congenital heart disease.

Brittany Logston is a clinical pharmacist with Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital and a mother of two. She says she went after the crown, in part, to raise awareness for her nonprofit, Patched Little Hearts.

“I get to balance my love of caring for children along with my love of science and pharmacy,” she told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

Logston was born with two holes in her heart, which were repaired when she was only eight weeks old with an open heart surgery.

Patched Little Hearts aims to pay forward the support she got as a child by helping patients diagnosed with congenital heart disease and their families with care kits containing blankets, gas cards, snacks, and pacifiers to make hospital stays more comfortable.

“Our goal is to, kind of, give a hug to the family, let them know that someone’s thinking about them,” Logston said.

So far, the organization has given out 150 kits within Levine Children’s Hospital. Logston hopes her new platform will allow her to reach all of the major cardiac care centers across North Carolina.

Mrs. North Carolina will be throwing the first pitch at the Gastonia Ghost Peppers game on July 18. Part of the ticket proceeds for the game will go to Patched Little Hearts.

