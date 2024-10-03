NC plant that makes 60% of country’s IV fluid is closed due to flooding

MARION, N.C. — Helene’s path of destruction is impacting the healthcare world.

Baxter Pharmaceuticals in McDowell County makes up 60% of the intravenous drip fluid supply for hospitals across the country. But their plant in Marion is closed due to flooding.

Baxter told its hospitals it will not be able to deliver its typical allocation of IV fluids to the hospitals it works with.

The company is working with the Department of Health and Human Services, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Administration for Strategic Preparedness & Response, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Department of Homeland Security, and local and state authorities.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with all those affected by Hurricane Helene,” said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chair, president and chief executive officer at Baxter. “The safety of our employees, their families, and the communities in which we operate remains our utmost concern, and we are committed to helping ensure a reliable supply of products to patients. Remediation efforts are already underway, and we will spare no resource -- human or financial -- to resume production and help ensure patients and providers have the products they need.”

Baxter is working to minimize potential disruptions.

Novant Health told Channel 9 that they are working to source products from alternative suppliers.

