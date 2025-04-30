Police: 2 arrested for kidnapping NC woman, baby after demanding $1M

GARNER, N.C. — Two people accused of kidnapping a North Carolina mother and her baby are expected to face a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Police in Garner say a woman and man are both facing kidnapping charges, and a third person is still on the run.

It all started late Monday night when three people broke into a home and demanded $1 million from the victims’ husband at gunpoint, police said.

Police said the man refused to pay, and the suspects then took his wife and their baby.

The victims were found safe hours later in Wake Forest. Police said the mother somehow got away from the suspects and went to a home asking for help.

Paola and Miguel Duran Duran

WRAL reported that 25-year-old Paola Duran Duran and 23-year-old Miguel Angel Duran Duran are charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Police are looking for another man who is believed to be involved in the alleged kidnapping, but he hasn’t been publicly identified.

