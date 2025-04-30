Garbage truck worker hit, killed in Lincoln County, troopers say

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a garbage truck worker Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on NC 27 near NC 150.

Troopers said a 2014 Mack garbage truck was stopped in the travel lane while performing its duties.

At that time, a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling west on NC 27 failed to reduce speed and struck a worker in the roadway at the rear of the truck.

That worker, later identified as 35-year-old Brandon Scott Carpenter, was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, according to troopers.

The driver of the Camry, 35-year-old Danica Lashea Borders, was not injured. Troopers said she was later charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.

Troopers said an initial investigation does not indicate impairment; however, it is active and ongoing.

