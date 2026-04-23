NC Rep. Alma Adams investigated for alleged inappropriate relationship with staffer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Congresswoman Alma Adams confirmed she was the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation, but says she was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Online publication, NOTUS, first reported that the committee investigated her in 2023 for an alleged inappropriate relationship with her now deputy chief of staff.

Adams told Channel 9 that the committee closed the matter after finding no violation of any House Rules and no inappropriate or improper relationship.

She says the committee advised that she should work to ensure that no staff received preferential treatment, actual or perceived, and that all staff were aware they could raise any concerns without fear of retaliation.

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