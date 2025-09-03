NC schools’ test scores still below pre-pandemic levels

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s Board of Education has released new test scores, revealing that the state average remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The latest data shows that 55 percent of students were proficient on exams last school year, compared to nearly 59 percent in the 2018-2019 school year.

In our area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS), Cabarrus, Union, and Iredell-Statesville schools all demonstrated improvement in their test scores. However, Gaston County Schools experienced a slight decrease, with scores dropping by 0.1 percent.

Despite these challenges, U.S. News has ranked several local schools among the top 10 in North Carolina. Discovery High in Newton achieved a ranking of sixth. Charlotte’s Metrolina Regional Academy was ranked second for both elementary and middle schools. Union County’s Marvin Ridge Middle, Weddington Middle, and Rea View Elementary also made the list.

The state says new data shows that the four-year graduation rate has risen from 87% to 87.7%, which is the highest in the past 10 years.

“I’m proud of our students and educators who have worked hard to improve these metrics even as we acknowledge that our students are more than test scores,” said State Superintendent Maurice “Mo” Green. “While the progress and growth shown in these reports deserves praise, we must continue our work to promote excellence for all students. Our plan is to Achieve Educational Excellence – for every child in North Carolina and to have the best public schools in the nation. I am eager to see this data continue to improve as we work to implement our strategic plan.”

You can see more data from the Department of Public Instruction at this link.

