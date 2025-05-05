NC Senate proposes expansion study for Morganton Science and Math School

MORGANTON, N.C. — The North Carolina School of Science and Math in Morganton could double its student population.

The state Senate’s proposed budget calls for a study and plan to accommodate at least twice as many students.

According to the Morganton Herald, the plan would be presented by next February.

Lawmakers want to know how many qualified students are turned away due to space.

Currently, the school has 300 students enrolled. The Durham campus has 680.

VIDEO: Students could miss out on thousands by not applying for college scholarships

Students could miss out on thousands by not applying for college scholarships

©2025 Cox Media Group