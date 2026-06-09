Detectives looking for suspect vehicle after shooting on I-485

CHARLOTTE — Days after a shooting investigation blocked a section of Interstate 485 in west Charlotte, detectives announced that they’re looking for a suspect in the shooting.

Channel 9 first reported Sunday morning when the shooting shut down I-485 Outer near Arrowood Road. MEDIC confirmed that one person was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

We asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on the shooting Sunday and Monday, but the department said few details were available.

On Tuesday afternoon, Charlotte Crime Stoppers shared a surveillance picture of a silver sedan in connection with the shooting. Crime Stoppers says someone inside the sedan shot into a Jeep and hit the driver.

According to Crime Stoppers, the sedan was seen “speeding away towards the Interstate 77 interchange.”

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or if this is being investigated as road rage.

CMPD didn’t share an update on the condition of the driver who was shot.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

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