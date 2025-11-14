NC sports betting hits record $800M in October

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina’s sports betting hit a record high in October.

According to reports from the Charlotte Business Journal, more than $800 million in bets were placed.

Experts said they expected higher numbers this time of year because of the NFL and college football seasons.

Those October bets beat out the previous October by 32%.

Meanwhile, the NCAA has one week to decide if it’ll approve a rule that would allow college athletes and staff to bet on professional sports.

Two-thirds of Division One schools have the opportunity to pull the plan.

If that doesn’t happen, the change will go into effect on November 22. Betting on college sports would still not be allowed.

VIDEO: Rewards and resources: Mobile sports betting kicks off in North Carolina

Rewards and resources: Mobile sports betting kicks off in North Carolina

©2025 Cox Media Group