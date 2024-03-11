Rewards and resources: Mobile sports betting kicks off in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Nine months after it was signed into law, the long-awaited online sports betting launch date has arrived.

Starting Monday at noon, North Carolinians can legally bet on sports teams right from their phones. And it couldn’t have come on a more anticipated week.

Channel 9 Sports Director Phil Orban broke down the thrills — and fears — people anticipate comes with sports gambling in the Tar Heel state.

Two major sports events mark the first chances for people to place online bets in NC. College basketball conference tournaments and March Madness should generate massive tax revenue for North Carolina up to capitalize on. After a UNC-Duke showdown on Saturday ended in a Tar Heel sweep, Carolinians are pumped to pour their dollars into their passion.

The state’s fiscal research division estimates a revenue boost of over $60 million in the first fiscal year. By year four, that number should reach $100 million. Sportsbook operators, like DraftKings and Fanduel, will have to pay an 18 percent revenue tax.

At the time sports betting launches, only 8 organizations are licensed to operate mobile sportsbooks in North Carolina.

Winners will also have to pay taxes on their earnings. The state considers winnings from gambling as income.

In addition to personal and governmental benefits, professionals say gambling could raise interest in our local sports teams.

Dr. Craig Depken is a professor of Economics at UNC Charlotte and has studied sports betting for years.

“Everyone is more of a fan because now we can say ‘I bet on the game, now I’m more interested’,” said Dr. Depken. “It’s fun it makes life more interesting and so maybe our local sports teams get more focus.”

However, the easy mobile access of a new legal vice comes with considerable negatives.

“Yes, there are problems and you need to be concerned about it,” Dr. Depken conceded. “And you want to keep a lookout for your loved ones and friends, that they’re not getting in trouble.”

The gambling hotline is always open. If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling addiction, you can call 877-718-5543.

