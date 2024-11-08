Local

NC State basketball star shares journey to the Ally Tipoff

By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com
By Phil Orban, wsoctv.com

RALEIGH, N.C. — For as long as North Carolina State women’s basketball star Saniya Rivers can remember, there have been two constants in her life that always overlapped: basketball and family.

Ally Tipoff to bring big crowds to Spectrum Center

Her parents and sister both played in college.

During her senior year at Ashely High School in Wilmington, Rivers was named Gatorade National Player of the Year.

>> Channel 9′s Phil Orban delves into her journey from there to the Ally Tipoff, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Potential of school basketball program being cut upsets parents

Potential of school basketball program being cut upsets parents

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read