NC State basketball star shares journey to the Ally Tipoff

RALEIGH, N.C. — For as long as North Carolina State women’s basketball star Saniya Rivers can remember, there have been two constants in her life that always overlapped: basketball and family.

Her parents and sister both played in college.

During her senior year at Ashely High School in Wilmington, Rivers was named Gatorade National Player of the Year.

>> Channel 9′s Phil Orban delves into her journey from there to the Ally Tipoff, in the video at the top of the page.

VIDEO: Potential of school basketball program being cut upsets parents

Potential of school basketball program being cut upsets parents

©2024 Cox Media Group