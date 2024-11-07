Local

Ally Tipoff to bring big crowds to Spectrum Center

By Charlotte Business Journal

Ally Tipoff in Charlotte in November 2023. Caitlin Clark (shooting) scored 44 points to lead Iowa against Virginia Tech at the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte in November 2023. (Duncan Littlefield/ The Littlefield Company/Charlotte Sports Foundation)

CHARLOTTE — A year ago, Charlotte hosted a newly created neutral-site women’s college basketball game that nearly filled an NBA arena to capacity.

Attracting a crowd of 15,126 for a game not involving local teams drew attention throughout college sports. Organizers, and teams, realized they had a winning formula.

This weekend, the event, the Ally Tipoff, returns in the first year of a three-year extension and expansion that includes title sponsor Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY).

On Sunday, three teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four — Iowa, N.C. State and South Carolina — will be joined 2023 Final Four team Virginia Tech for a doubleheader airing on ESPN and ESPN2. Games tip off at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

