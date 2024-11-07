Ally Tipoff to bring big crowds to Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE — A year ago, Charlotte hosted a newly created neutral-site women’s college basketball game that nearly filled an NBA arena to capacity.

Attracting a crowd of 15,126 for a game not involving local teams drew attention throughout college sports. Organizers, and teams, realized they had a winning formula.

This weekend, the event, the Ally Tipoff, returns in the first year of a three-year extension and expansion that includes title sponsor Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY).

On Sunday, three teams that reached the 2024 NCAA Women’s Final Four — Iowa, N.C. State and South Carolina — will be joined 2023 Final Four team Virginia Tech for a doubleheader airing on ESPN and ESPN2. Games tip off at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

