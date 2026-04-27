NC State Rep. Nasif Majeed changes party affiliation

CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Rep. Nasif Majeed announced Monday he is changing his political party affiliation from Democrat to unaffiliated.

This comes after Valeria Levy defeated incumbent Majeed in the NC House of Representatives District 99 Democratic primary. Levy secured the win with nearly 69% of the votes while Majeed pulled in 26%.

Majeed has represented parts of northeastern Charlotte, including the University City and Hidden Valley areas, since 2019.

According to a release, this decision better reflects Majeed’s mission to “represent people” over party agendas.

“Our community deserves leadership that is honest, accountable, and respectful of the democratic process,” Majeed wrote. “I have witnessed and experienced actions within the political landscape that I believe could be perceived as misleading or inconsistent with the spirit of fair elections. I cannot, in good conscience, remain aligned where those concerns are not adequately addressed.”

Despite the change, Majeed said his political priorities remain the same.

Majeed joins Rep. Carla Cunningham as the second state representative to change parties this month. She too changed from Democrat to independent after her primary defeat in March.

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