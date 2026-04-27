CMS proposes merging IB and gifted programs to create new K–12 pathway

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte‑Mecklenburg Schools is considering major changes to its magnet programs, including a proposal to merge two of the district’s most rigorous academic pathways.

CMS leaders will present the plan to the school board next week as part of a broader effort to streamline and strengthen magnet offerings.

Eighth‑grader Sybil Allmon, who attends Piedmont Open IB Middle School in Charlotte’s Belmont neighborhood, said the International Baccalaureate program has given her opportunities that go beyond advanced coursework.

“I’m very academically gifted, and I look forward to those opportunities,” she said, adding that IB offers “more global awareness opportunities rather than just learning the curriculum.”

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Many students at Piedmont are both IB learners and certified academically gifted, a combination CMS officials say makes the proposed merger a natural fit.

The district is recommending combining the International Baccalaureate program, which spans kindergarten through 12th grade and emphasizes global‑mindedness and service learning, with the Learning Immersion-Talent Development program, which serves academically or intellectually gifted elementary students.

“These two programs are strong independent of each other, but when combined, what a powerhouse,” said Dr. Melissa Balknight with CMS.

Balknight noted that LITD students currently do not have a designated middle‑school feeder, and merging the programs would create a consistent K–12 pathway.

Piedmont IB coordinator Maranda Thornberg said IB is designed to be accessible to all learners.

“All students can do IB,” Thornberg explained. “If you are a gifted student and you’re in the IB program, you’re kind of in your element.”

Piedmont principal Jackie Barone believes the merger could expand opportunities for both students and staff.

“Potentially, more coursework that we can offer our kids,” Barone expressed. “Getting more certifications and experience for the teachers would be a huge change.”

The proposal comes as CMS also considers phasing out its middle college high schools, expanding early college options, and enhancing Montessori pathways at the elementary and secondary levels.

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