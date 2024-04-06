NC Treasurer has no plans to endorse Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in governor’s race

CHARLOTTE — A well-known North Carolina Republican is staying out of the governor’s race for now.

During a call with reporters last week, State Treasurer Dale Folwell said he would not endorse Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson for governor.

After his loss to Robinson in the Republican Primary, Folwell has been very critical of him.

Folwell says the burden is on Robinson to prove he deserves his vote.

“I am not going to waste my vote going forward in my life on anyone,” Folwell said. “I have said what I said previously about why I thought I was the best person for the job, and it is up to the Republican nominee to prove to voters, including me, why he is the best person for the job.”

When asked about financially supporting or campaigning for Robinson, Folwell said he doesn’t expect to be asked to do that.

The Robinson campaign didn’t give any comment on Folwell’s lack of endorsement.

The Democratic Party was quick to capitalize on the non-endorsement.

A spokesperson for the NC Democratic Leadership Committee’s Robinson War Room released this statement:

“Mark Robinson’s uniquely fringe candidacy is so toxic that some of the most prominent members of his party are unable to get behind him. Over the next seven months, Robinson is going to have a tough time selling his divisive, job-killing plans for North Carolina to the Republican and unaffiliated voters. He needs to try to win this race.”

